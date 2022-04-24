Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $277,939.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $7.63 or 0.00019259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.38 or 0.07409130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,534.27 or 0.99753507 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,487,696 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

