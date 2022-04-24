Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $220,664.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.10 or 0.07404272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.09 or 1.00045154 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

