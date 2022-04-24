IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.