ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group is a global specialty minerals company. They extract potash, phosphate, bromine, magnesium and certain other minerals in Israel, potash and salt in Spain, Polysulphate(TM), salt, and certain other minerals in the United Kingdom and phosphate in China, pursuant to concessions and permits in those countries. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

