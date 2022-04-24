IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $55.20 Average PT from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.