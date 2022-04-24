iMe Lab (LIME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $6.14 million and $1.62 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.42 or 0.07431885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,561.47 or 1.00127405 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

