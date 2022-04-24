Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access One Day Trading Volume Tops $356,131.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.81 or 0.07394636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.17 or 1.00219134 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

