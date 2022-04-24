Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $121,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INGR traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 496,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,998. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

