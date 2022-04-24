InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.07.
INNV stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a P/E ratio of 166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 251,610 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 389,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 190,367 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 235.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InnovAge (Get Rating)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
