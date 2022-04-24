Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Acquires $18,525.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $18,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,257.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.78. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AMREP worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

