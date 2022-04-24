Insider Buying: Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Insider Acquires £9,909.19 in Stock

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) insider Charles Crole bought 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,909.19 ($12,892.52).

Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.74. Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 98.20 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

