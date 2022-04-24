Insider Buying: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Purchases $128,616.00 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,355,589.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MED stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.23. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MED shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

