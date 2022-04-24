Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,870 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,238,606. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

SXT stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,131,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

