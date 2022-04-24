Insider Selling: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £368,683.90 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($44.82), for a total transaction of £368,683.90 ($479,682.41).

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,560 ($46.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805 ($36.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,225 ($54.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,465.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,643.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($47.55) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.20).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

