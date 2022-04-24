Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 5,664 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,664 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $146,187.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,909.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRNX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

