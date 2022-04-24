Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells $3,950,856.28 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $42.83 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $82,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 463,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

