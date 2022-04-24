Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. 3,896,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

