Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $117,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.