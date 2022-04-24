International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $99,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 393,907 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.25. 6,508,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,659. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

