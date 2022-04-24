Internet Computer Trading Down 5.1% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $16.30 or 0.00041068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $122.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.05 or 0.07449345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.69 or 0.99868010 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,517,575 coins and its circulating supply is 225,151,809 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

