Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 186,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after purchasing an additional 171,563 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $42.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,374. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.52 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

