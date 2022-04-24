Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $252.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.52 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.