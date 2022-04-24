Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

