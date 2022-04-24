Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 3.55 -$90.00 million ($0.49) -3.71 Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 52.43 -$16.40 million ($0.20) -134.44

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $2.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -53.19% 16.15% 1.69% Equity Commonwealth -28.27% -0.54% -0.51%

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

