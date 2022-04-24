Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 167,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,917. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.