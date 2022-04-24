Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,486,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,287,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

