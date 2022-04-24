Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Keybank National Association OH’s 5th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 1.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $666,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,670. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $145.61 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

