Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

