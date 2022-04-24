Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) vs. Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Financial Comparison

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tricon Residential and Invitation Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78 Invitation Homes 0 3 15 1 2.89

Tricon Residential presently has a consensus price target of $18.61, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $46.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tricon Residential and Invitation Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.49 $445.26 million N/A N/A Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 13.12 $261.42 million $0.45 95.74

Tricon Residential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitation Homes.

Dividends

Tricon Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Invitation Homes pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Homes has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Invitation Homes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46%

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Tricon Residential on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

