IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 430,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

IQV stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.16. 1,010,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.61 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day moving average is $247.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.