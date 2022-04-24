Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $48.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

IRDM stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

