iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 182,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,794. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44.

