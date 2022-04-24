iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $41,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

