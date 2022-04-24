iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. 10,319,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,058. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

