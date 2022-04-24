iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,639 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.32% of iShares Gold Trust worth $92,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $40,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 13,591,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

