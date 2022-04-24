iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $36.72. 13,591,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,266,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

