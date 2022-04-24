iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,869,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

