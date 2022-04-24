iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock opened at C$50.01 on Friday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 52 week low of C$49.98 and a 52 week high of C$50.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.00.

