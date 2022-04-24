iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $234,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $161.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $164.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

