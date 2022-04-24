iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.