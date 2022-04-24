iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

