iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.58% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $438,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 3,653,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.