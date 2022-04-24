Ispolink (ISP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

