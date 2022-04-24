ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ITVPF stock remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

