Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will post sales of $478.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 326,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,320. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

