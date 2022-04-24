Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

