JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €22.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($24.41) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of DEC stock opened at €20.78 ($22.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.68. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($39.68).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

