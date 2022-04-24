JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

