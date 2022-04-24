JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €20.00

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.48.

NYSE:E opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

