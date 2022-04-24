JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $605.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

